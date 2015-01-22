Fender Custom Shop announces Pine Cone Stratocaster

NAMM 2015: Check out this eye-popping model from the Fender Custom Shop, dubbed the Pine Cone Stratocaster. On paper that doesn't necessarily sound too exciting, at least that is, until you realise its actually based on the priceless jewelled Fabergé 'Pine Cone' egg and is inlaid with some 550 diamonds.

Hardware is fashioned from 18ct gold and hand-engraved, while the body is fashioned from a single-piece of maple, with a rather stunning piece of bird's eye maple selected for the neck. Not that you're interested in the tonal qualities at this stage...

Browse the gallery to read Fender's full commentary and press release on the Pine Cone Stratocaster