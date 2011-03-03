Fender celebrates 60 years of the Telecaster

February 1951 saw Fender settle on a name for the world's first production solidbody electric guitar. 60 years later, the global love affair with Leo's firstborn shows no sign of losing its spark.

NAMM 2011 saw Fender launch not only a brand new 60th Anniversary Telecaster but also a series of 12 incredible limited edition Telebration anniversary Telecasters set for release throughout 2011.

Read more: Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster

In the video above, a stellar cast including James Burton, Jeff Beck, Merle Haggard, Elliot Easton, Keith Urban, Jonny Lang, John 5, Chris Shiflett and many more share their thoughts on why the Telecaster has reigned supreme for 60 years.