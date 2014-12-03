Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman: my best and worst gigs ever

Continuing our series My Best And Worst Gigs Ever, Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman talks about one show that stands out in his mind as being the greatest he's ever played – and one that didn't work out so well.

“There's a bunch of great shows I could choose, but one gig kind of beats them all. A lot of my musician friends wish they were comedians – for some reason, they’re more interested in comedy than they are other musicians. We’re probably no different. After all, the name Fall Out Boy is a Simpsons reference, and as you can imagine, we’re all huge Spinal Tap fans. So all of that means we're big Harry Shearer fans.

“When we played Conan O’Brien’s TV show last year, we decided to do our own Spinal Tap thing. We worked it out with their people that we were going to pay homage to the Derek Smalls scene from the film in which the bassist, who was played by Harry Shearer, got stuck in his pod. We had pods built, and we even got in contact with Harry and asked him if he wanted to be part of it. Luckily for us, he was super into it.

“It was for our song Light Em Up [full title: My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)]. We came out of our pods and started playing, only of course the pod that Pete [Wentz] was in, because he’s the bassist, wouldn’t open. But there was Harry Shearer to the rescue – he came out and started playing. He wasn’t in costume as Derek Smalls, which was a slight bummer – I would’ve loved that – but he still performed with us, so that’s all that mattered.

“We also had a little Stonehenge built specially for the show, so we were able to pull off that part of the Tap tribute, as well. A bunch of dwarves came out as tiny Druids and danced around – we did the whole bit.

“It was like a dream come true. Truthfully, it was more amazing for us to play with Harry Shearer than with any other musicians we could think of. He was unbelievable. He was super-cool and so into the whole thing. I can’t say enough good things about him. Plus, he told us a bunch of SNL stories and that kind of thing, so that was awesome.

“The only weird thing was reading the reactions we got from some of our fans. I guess a lot of them are pretty young and they don’t know Spinal Tap, because they thought the whole thing was real: ‘Pete got stuck, and some other guy came out and played with them. What was with that?’ They thought it was all a big mistake, and some random dude jumped on stage with us. [Laughs] 'Hey, who was that old guy?' I mean, c’mon, people – pick it up a little. Go watch Spinal Tap. You’ll love it.”