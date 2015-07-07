Faith No More's Jon Hudson talks Sol Invictus

How did the reunion lead to Sol Invictus?

“Writing and recording wasn’t up for discussion during the reunion tour; we simply went out and played the existing material for several years, and we had no intention of doing anything else at that point. Although I don’t think anyone else in the band had said, ‘Well, we’re never gonna make another record or write another song.’

"We all knew that we’d be better served to just keep it to ourselves and work on it"

“Three years ago or thereabouts, Bill [Gould, bassist/producer] started throwing around some ideas, and we took one idea and arranged it really quickly and played it live [Matador], and that was a good way for us to get back into it again. At that point, it was still ‘wait and see’. We decided that we were pleased with the way that turned out, so some more material started getting sent back and forth several months later.

“We’ve been working on this thing for two and a half years. We didn’t have someone getting on our case to deliver something in any specific time frame. There was no pressure. So, we worked on it at our leisure. We took it piece by piece; there was no record label or publishing agreement to have to worry about.”

You guys kept it pretty quiet. No-one knew you were building up to this...

“We didn’t talk about it. That was a funny circumstance in itself, because it wasn’t like we said, ‘Well, we’re not going to talk about it’, it’s just that no-one did. We all knew that we’d be better served to just keep it to ourselves and work on it, and that’s exactly what we did. Then as it all started to take shape and we began working on it more and more, it was so much more apparent that we hadn’t been talking about it. Eventually, it was like, ‘Is this really happening or...?’ because no-one knew!”