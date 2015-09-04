Failure talk new album The Heart Is A Monster

Two players, one innovative band, unfairly swept to the sidelines in the 90s alt-rock gold rush. 18 years later and the world is finally ready for Failure.

It was the cruellest of ironies that a band named Failure would never quite live up to the success predicted of them. Formed in 1992, the LA trio of Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards and Kellii Scott tasked themselves with moving alternative rock forward.

The band recorded their debut album, Comfort, with Steve Albini, before boldly self-producing two critically lauded records in Magnified and cult classic Fantastic Planet.

"Now it’s a completely different situation: we’re playing to a new audience that knows our material inside and out" - Ken

However, despite influencing a swathe of modern giants - from Tool to Paramore and Deftones - the band never became the radio-friendly unit-shifters so desired by the era’s record industry.

Drug problems followed and the innovative songwriting duo of Edwards and Andrews - two spookily complementary players who would frequently swap guitar and bass - finally drove each other apart in 1997.

Perhaps history has a sense of justice after all, though, because 18 years later, driven by fan fervour and rekindled relationships, Failure have reunited, playing to packed venues and recording a new album, The Heart Is A Monster.

We spoke to Ken and Greg about their tumultuous history, their unique creative partnership and making a success of Failure...

How did playing in the UK for the first time in 20 years compare to last time?

Ken: “No comparison, really! Last time, no-one knew who we were when we came over and, because of lack of label support, no-one really knew after we left, so there was a bit of a frustration. Now it’s a completely different situation: we’re playing to a new audience that knows our material inside and out and [is] welcoming us. It was actually a very emotional show.”

Greg: “Yeah, last time, I remember one show we played with Tool at the Astoria and, in terms of the audience’s reaction, nothing stands out in our memory. But the other night, the reaction was really astounding.”

You reformed in 2013 - why then?

"The idea of doing an almost ‘Las Vegas Revue of Failure’ - that idea is sort of disgusting to me, actually" - Greg

Greg: “It was just that enough time had passed. Ken and I both had a child at the same time in 2009-ish and we reconnected on that level. So then it just naturally, slowly snowballed into us working together again.

“I had gotten over at least the substance issues - the underlying personality disorders will probably always be there! But I think a lot of the tension had been released slowly over that period of time and I think that was the key to us wanting to get back together.”

Ken: “It took us that long to rebuild our friendship. The band broke up in ’97 because of drug problems and the trust issue was still in the forefront of my mind, initially.

“Then we both had our first kids about seven years ago, within the same six months, and being new fathers is kind of a scary thing, so to have an old friend to bond with over that brought us closer than we’d ever been.”

Do you think that because you’ve not reunited in order to cash a promoter’s cheque that it led to a stronger bond?

Greg: “Yeah. That was really distasteful to us. The idea of doing an almost ‘Las Vegas Revue of Failure’ - that idea is sort of disgusting to me, actually, so it was absolutely essential that we figured out if we could write songs again and come up with something of value, and we did that before we toured at all.

“We toured without playing any new material, but we knew that we would release a fourth record that could stand alongside the other three.”