Exclusive: behind the scenes at The Aristocrats' DVD shoot

In January The Aristocrats, muso-tastic supergouping of Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller and Marco Minneman, will be releasing a live CD/DVD, Culture Clash Live AND a limited edition "official bootleg" double-CD, Secret Show: Live in Osaka.
In this exclusive trailer, director Jason McNamara explains how he used no fewer than 20 GoPro cameras to capture multiple angles of all band members during an electric performance at Club Citta, Tokyo.
- Culture Clash Live covers six shows in five countries on 3 continents and will be available January 20.
- Secret Show: Live in Osaka is only available directly from The Aristocrats website, and the first 1000 ordered will be signed by the band.