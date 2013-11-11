Image 1 of 3 Here's the glorious EVH Custom Deluxe USA EVH unveils two new Wolfgang guitars and half stack

EVH has unveiled the EVH Wolfgang Relic Custom USA, Wolfgang Custom Deluxe USA and 5150III 100S head, cabinet and half stack.

First up is the Relic Custom, a looker of a guitar that reatures a '50s style neck profile, a triple A maple top and a pair of Wolfgang Zebra humbuckers. We're sure that Eddie approved of the thorough going over the relicing team have given it, too.

The Custom Deluxe USA is, essentially, the same guitar but without the beating. Both are available in black, gold and vintage burst gloss finishes.

Finally comes the limited edition EVH 5150 III 100S head and 4x12 cabinet, which is an exact replica of the set up that Eddie himself has been taking on the road of late. The head features three channels, each with a rear panel-accessed resonance control knob, with eight JJ ECC83 preamp tubes, four Wing C 6L6 power tubes and switchable output impedance.

All of which is very impressive and exactly the sort of thing we'd expect EVH himself to be rocking.

EVH is proud to announce the new Wolfgang Custom Relic USA, Wolfgang Custom Deluxe USA and 5150III 100S Head, Cabinet and Half Stack special run.

EVH presents the Wolfgang Custom Relic U.S.A.—a perfect combination of vintage-style, modern design elements and heavy-relic simulated wear and tear destined to become a "future classic" instrument. In a first for a Wolfgang guitar model, its mahogany set neck is crafted with a vintage style '50s-era neck profile that imparts a classically comfortable playing feel. The neck also features a hand-oiled heavy-relic finish that evokes countless battle-hardened hours of play.

The distinctive Wolfgang body has a 1.5"-thick mahogany core with a half-inch-thick arched maple top (AAA maple on Vintage Burst model) and aged black-and-white binding. The compound-radius ebony fingerboard (12"-16") has 22 vintage-style stainless steel frets, elegant mother-of-pearl block inlays and aged white binding. Other features include two direct-mount Wolfgang Zebra humbucking pickups with three way toggle switching, two Bourns 500k low friction volume potentiometers, two Bourns 250k high-friction tone potentiometers, dual graphite neck reinforcement rods, Floyd Rose® R2 locking nut, truss rod adjustment wheel at the butt end of the neck, TonePros® adjustable Tune-o-matic-style bridge and Schaller® fine tuning tailpiece and Schaller chrome string retainer bar on headstock. Available in Black, Gold and Vintage Burst gloss relic finishes.

The EVH Wolfgang Custom Deluxe U.S.A. has the same features as the EVH Wolfgang Relic Custom U.S.A. without the wear and tear and aged black-and-white binding, and with a TonePros adjustable Tune-o-matic-style bridge with stop tailpiece. Available in Black, Gold and Vintage Burst gloss finishes.

The limited edition hand-customized EVH 5150 III 100S head and 4x12 cabinet combination is identical to the setup Eddie Van Halen has recently toured with, and features the exact same custom modifications. The head and cabinet are available individually, or together as a complete half stack.

The 100-watt head features a single input and three channels (clean, crunch, lead), each with versatile controls (volume, gain, presence, low, mid, high). Channel two features increased gain for greater sustain and is re-voiced for improved low-mid frequency definition; channel three also features increased gain and improved range for the "low" control. Further, each channel has a rear-panel resonance control knob that dials in fine-tuned low-end response. The amp boasts eight JJ ECC83 preamp tubes, four Wing C 6L6 power tubes, switchable output impedance (4, 8 and 16 ohms) and adjustable bias control. Other features include vintage-style "chicken head" control knobs, red jewel, dual speaker jacks, effects loop, direct out and molded plastic handle.

The cabinet features rock-solid birch construction, four Celestion® EVH G-12 speakers, EVH casters and recessed metal handles. Head and cabinet come in a special black "Stealth" aesthetic; and a seven-pin, four-button footswitch is included (controls each channel and the effects loop). Optional EVH fitted cover also available.