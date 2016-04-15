Everything Everything talk latest album Get To Heaven

They studied jazz, write on laptops and don’t care about tone. Meet Jonathan Higgs and Alex Robertshaw, the guitar players who are making pop progressive…

Ridiculously-schooled musicians, raised on 90s rock, making adventurous synth-laden pop tunes. You might not expect those ingredients to make a great band, but Everything Everything are far from your average bunch of kids with guitars.

The Brit foursome have proven that Brit rock doesn’t have to be all arena-sized chords and obnoxious attitude

At a time when other bands of the era were pedalling Oasis knock-offs to the delight of the trendy music press, frontman Jonathan Higgs, guitarist Alex Robertshaw and their Everything Everything bandmates were taking a very different route.

Packing a sound that shifts everywhere from Future Of The Left post-rock to Talking Heads synth-pop via Johnny Marr melodies and epic Jonny Greenwood soundscapes, the Brit foursome have proven that Brit rock doesn’t have to be all arena-sized chords and obnoxious attitude.

Instead, on latest album Get To Heaven, they show that less can be more. And very different. Just take a list to the record’s title track and opener To The Blade to hear Alex jolting in and out of life, sparking from restrained patience to electrifying energy in the blink of an eye.

We met up with the duo during the band’s recent headline tour and we looked to get inside the heads of these two refreshingly progressive songwriters.