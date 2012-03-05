Eric Johnson announces first ever UK tour

July 2012 will see legendary Texan guitar perfectionist Eric Johnson tour the UK for the very first time, showcasing material from his 2010 album Up Close, alongside music from his rich back catalogue.

Planet Rock will start a ticket pre-sale on Wednesday 7 March, followed by a pre-sale from Ents24 on Thursday 8 March. Tickets go on sale to the general public via the 24 hour box office line on (+44) 0844 478 0898 and www.thegigcartel.com.

The dates are as follows:

Friday 6 July - Holmfirth Picturedrome

Saturday 7 July - Glasgow O2 ABC

Sunday 8 July - The Sage Gateshead

Monday 9 July - Bath Komedia

Tuesday 10 July - London Leicester Square Theatre