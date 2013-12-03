Epiphone celebrates 140th anniversary with competitions

Epiphone is celebrating its 140th anniversary - as well as its collaboration with Rocksmith - with a pair of competitions.

First up, you can win an Epiphone Les Paul Special II and a copy of Rocksmith 2014 - the game from Ubisoft that teaches people how to pay the guitar - by heading over to the official competition page at Epiphone and entering your details to win.

Next up, in celebration of the venerable manufacturer's 140th anniversary, Epiphone is giving you the opportunity to bag an Epiphone Les Paul Ultra III, which features a dual pickup system that gives you access to a huge number of tones.

Again, all you need to do is head over to the official Epiphone website and enter to win.

Not bad, eh? Good luck!

For more information, visit the official Epiphone website.