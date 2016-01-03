Elephants, racing cars and more: how to make 13 weird noises with your guitar

Emulating the haunting song of a frisky humpback whale is a great way to add an ethereal texture to your music.

To reproduce this beautiful and mysterious sound on your guitar you will ideally need a whammy bar and a delay pedal. The whammy bar will allow you to create the smooth, gradual pitch bends, which drive female humpbacks crazy.

Create the aquatic echo by setting the delay pedal to around 600ms, which repeats everything you play at a 100pbm tempo. Around five or six repeats seems to give the right illusion of distance.

Step 1

Check that your delay pedal settings are sufficiently cetacean and start with your guitar volume turned all the way down. Play a 12th fret harmonic on either the 2nd, 3rd or 4th strings, as these strings seem to be closest to our flippered friends’ frequency range.

Step 2

Use your fretting hand to push the whammy bar down slightly and hold the volume knob, but don’t turn it yet! Slowly let the whammy bar return to normal position and simultaneously turn up your guitar volume. Continue to move the bar up and down.

Step 3

Turn the volume back down gradually and repeat the whole process, this time using a different string. It won’t dampen the ardour of any lady humpbacks if you let this note overlap the previous one.