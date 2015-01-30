Electro-Harmonix reveals Octavix octave fuzz pedal

We'd already been given a sneak preview at Electro-Harmonix's NAMM stand, but the Octavix octave fuzz has now been officially unleashed on the world.

Based on the fuzz sounds of the late '60s (think Hendrix), the Octavix is adjusted via three knobs: volume, boost (which actually controls the amount of fuzz) and octave.

Elsewhere, a mini toggle chooses between nine- or 24-volt operation for more compressed and open tones respectively, while you also get true bypass switching and nine-volt battery or power supply operation.

The Octavix will be available soon for $117.15 (£77.77). Check out the video demo above or the Electro-Harmonix website above for more.