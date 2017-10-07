Eddie Van Halen talks building the Frankenstein, honing the 5150 and EVH Gear

The power switching thing is kind of a continuation of the whole Variac idea

“Yeah! And on the combo version of the 5150 III it has a knob that does the same thing. It’s a different circuit, but it’s the same premise, so that’s actually more like a Variac.”

Could you imagine what it would have been like to have had that in your early days?

“Oh man! But these things happen for a reason, I guess…”

The Lunchbox also has a lot of features on it compared to a lot of low-wattage amps. Was important to keep features like full EQ, the effects loop, and so on?

“Oh definitely. Our mission is to build a better… everything. Whatever it is that we approach, it had better be better than our competition.”

And you’ve included Resonance and Presence controls on there. Do you think these are often misunderstood, sometimes forgotten by players?

“Well, you shouldn’t be afraid to fucking turn anything, you know! That’s my philosophy. I know it’s a Spinal Tap line, but I turn everything up to 15. To the point where it gets so ugly, and then I back it off to the point where the ugliness goes away. That normally ends up around 14, not 11!”

More than 11…

“Yeah! And then we continue to push. Just like the burn channel on the 5150 IIIS is hotter than the 5150 III. It’s like a race car, every year you’ve gotta be faster. It’s never-ending.”

It sounds like you’re never going to stop looking for improvements in tone…

You have 12 f***ing notes, the 13th one is the octave, do whatever you want with them

“It’s just innately part of my DNA you know? It’s who I am. I like people to be able to pick up a Wolfgang and a 5150 and not have to struggle to get a sound. I mean, I see so many people who plug into an amp and they don’t have a clue how to even set it. And with a 5150 III, it almost doesn’t matter where you set it, it’s going to sound good. Just turn the volume up, and it’s not difficult.

“To get a bad sound out of a 5150 is really difficult. I know so many engineers who have a 5150 III in their studio, because they re-amp. When the guitarist leaves they plug it all back through a 5150 III and the guy comes back the next day and goes, ‘What did you do man? It sounds fucking great!’”

Finally, do you have any advice for aspiring guitar players?

“Obviously, enjoy doing what you’re doing. Bottom line is, you’ve gotta love what you’re doing. There are no rules. I think it’s funny when people take all these music theory classes, it’s exactly that. It’s theory. You know? You have 12 fucking notes, the 13th one is the octave, do whatever you want with them. It’s really that simple. There are no mistakes: I call those passing notes! [laughs]”