Eastwood guitars reveal latest retro rebirth

Airline Swingmaster goes into (re)production

Retro masterpiece or junk shop curio?
Eastwood Guitars unashamedly rummages through the back catalogues of long departed guitar marques and recreates their finest instruments for a small but ravenous market of well-funded retro enthusiasts.

Latest off the production line of their Custom arm is the Airline Swingmaster. Apparently on their customers' radar for a decade, this typically striking semi-hollow maple top guitar will sport 3 P-90 pickups, 5-way switching and individual volume and tone controls.

Unless you've already pledged via Eastwood's ingenious preproduction crowdfunding mechanism, the Airline Swingmaster will cost you $949 for the trapeze tail, or $1099 with Bigsby.

For more info on this guitar and to have an ogle at some more of Eastwood's idiosyncratic reanimation projects, visit Eastwood Custom.