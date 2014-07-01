Image 1 of 3 Summer Namm is coming, and Eastman are celebrating in style. Eastman announces three new models

Eastman has unveiled three new guitars that will be making their debut at Summer NAMM.

The new models include two additions to the 00 Series in the form of the all-mahogany E1000-M and the Red Spruce/Rosewood E2000. Both acoustics are based on pre-war designs, and are part of Eastman's tenth anniversary celebrations.

Acoustics aside, Eastman has also announced the Thinline T486-RB semi-acoustic electric guitar, a signature model designed alongside Ray Benson that features hand-wound Lollar pickups (including an El Rayo at the neck and a Low Wound Imperial at the bridge) and a transparent red finish.

Eastman Guitars continues their 10th Anniversary celebration this July at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville. Eastman will be introducing several acoustic guitars from the new 00 Series models. Earlier this year, Eastman Guitars unveiled the new 00 Series guitar line introducing the E1000 and E2000SS-Slope Shoulder at the NAMM Show in January. Continuing to expand the series, Eastman is proud to introduce two utterly distinct models in the line - the all mahogany E1000-M and the Red Spruce/Rosewood E2000. Visit the Eastman Guitars booth during the Summer NAMM Show at booth #1016.



Inspired by the iconic parlor style and handcrafted from all solid woods in the spirit of pre-WWII designs, our smaller bodied 00 models feature a premium blend of Adirondack spruce, solid mahogany and rosewood tonewoods, ebony fingerboards, bone nut and saddle, diamond volutes and period correct open-gear tuners. The smaller upper bout coupled with a larger lower bout and thin soundbox makes the 00 a comfort to play and is favored by everyone from old blues players to folk and Americana, to guitarists of virtually any musical genre. The 00 transitions playing styles seamlessly from fingerstyle to strumming to a bottleneck slide. From the back porch to the stage to recording sessions in the studio, the 00 is a versatile guitar that fits into any player´s collection.

E1000-M (MSRP $1375)

All solid mahogany! The E1000-M is lightweight and strong, with a big sound emphasizing clear, bright and airy trebles. The guitar features a solid mahogany top with hand carved scalloped-X bracing, mahogany back & sides, and mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard adorned with mother of pearl dot inlays. The small-bodied 12-fret acoustic has a 24.9” scale length from the 1 13/16” bone nut to bone saddle, atop the ebony pyramid bridge. Completed with an elegant white line rosette, black binding and chrome Ping tuners. D´Addario strings and hardshell case included. Learn more about the E1000-M online: http://www.eastmanguitars.com/e10oo-m

E2000 (MSRP $1500)

The E2000 features a solid Adirondack spruce top (aka Red Spruce), hand carved scalloped-X bracing for a powerful yet balanced and mellow sound, and solid rosewood back and sides for superb resonance, with a deep warm bass. The guitar is fitted with a mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard adorned with pearl dot inlays. The 12-fret reduced 24 ¾” scale length body, from the 1 ¾” bone nut to the ebony bridge with bone saddle, makes for comfortable ease of playability. The slotted headstock is matched with a rosewood headplate and open-gear chrome ping tuners. The guitar is finished in a high-gloss and tortoise pickguard. D´Addario strings and hardshell case included. Learn more about the E2000 online: http://www.eastmanguitars.com/e20oo



Celebrating their 10th Anniversary in 2014, Eastman Guitars is highly regarded for creating some of the finest musical instruments, standing at the forefront of the music products industry with internationally recognized lines of archtop guitars, flattop guitars, electric guitars, and mandolins. Committed to a high standard of quality, Eastman Guitars use of premium tonewoods and fine appointments, alongside the talent and accomplishment of its designers, craftsmen, and company philosophy continues one of the most fascinating musical traditions the world has known. What humbly began as a company dedicated to hand-carving violins and cellos, to handcrafting mandolins and archtop guitars, Eastman Guitars has propelled to one of the preeminent guitar makers in the industry today.



For more information please visit online: www.EastmanGuitars.com. Eastman Guitars is a division of Eastman Music Company www.EastmanMusicCompany.com.

Thinline T486-RB

Eastman Guitars has collaborated with legendary guitarist Ray Benson on a signature and custom model guitar, the Thinline T486-RB, faithfully built to his exact specifications. A nine-time Grammy Award winner, founder and frontman of the revered country western swing band Asleep At The Wheel, Benson has released more than 25 studio and live albums over the last four decades. As a producer, Benson has worked with an impressive who´s-who A-list including Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville, Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Merle Haggard, Carolyn Wonderland, and Vince Gill. His latest project, a solo album titled A Little Piece, was released earlier this year.



Ray Benson will be visiting the Eastman Guitars booth (#1016) on Thursday, July 17 and Friday, July 18 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm during Summer NAMM in Nashville. Swing by and meet the man himself! Often referred to as a “Texas Legend” and an “American Treasure,” long-time local resident of Austin, Texas; Benson was named the official Texas state musician in 2004 and Texan of the Year in 2011. Benson is currently performing with an Eastman Thinline T486 and AC420 jumbo acoustic.



The T486-RB Ray Benson signature model is a double cutaway featuring deluxe laminate top, back and sides, with ivoroid binding throughout the body, neck and headstock. The maple neck features an ebony fingerboard adorned with standard pearl block inlays. The guitar is a 24¾” scale length between the 1¾” bone nut and nickel Gotoh tunomatic bridge. Additional nickel hardware includes Gotoh tuners. Handwound Lollar pickups include an El Rayo at the neck with a Low Wound Imperial at the bridge. Nickel control knobs feature one volume, one tone, and 3-way selector switch. The guitar is completed with a custom-sized black pickguard and is finished in a transparent red satin with a custom designed “RB” logo branded between the trapeze style tailpiece. D´Addario strings and hardshell case included.



The T486 Ray Benson custom model includes all of the exacting specifications listed above, minus the “RB” logo brand.