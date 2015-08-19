Donovan on claw-hammer, classic songs and Celtic influences

Pioneering folk-fusioneer Donovan sits down to chat about penning classic songs, influencing The Beatles and sidling up in the studio with Jimmy Page...

When you start chatting to Donovan - arguably one of the greatest singer-songwriters this nation has ever produced - you instantly pick up on the passion, fervour and musical intelligence that have helped guide him through five decades of ever-evolving songs.

"From a guitar perspective, the man is definitely underrated"

His new compilation album, Donovan Retrospective, is a two-CD anthology covering the first five years of his career (1965 to 1969) where his effortless genre-hopping and thirst for sonic fusion and experimentation shout out loud and proud throughout.

Acoustic folk, blues, psychedelia, heavy-edged rock, Eastern-tinged balladeering, West Indian grooves, funk, soul, baroque pop, fuzzed-up garage - Donovan was dabbling in it all from almost the first moment he stepped into the 60s pop limelight.

From a guitar perspective, the man is definitely underrated. Just take a listen to his sublime fingerpicking on Summer Day Reflection Song or the Bert Jansch-esque Oh Deed I Do and you’ll start to at least get a feel for Donovan’s six-string prowess. This is, after all, the guy who taught The Beatles the clawhammer.

On top of all that, what do Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, Rod Stewart, Danny Thompson, Big Jim Sullivan, Aynsley Dunbar, Jack Bruce and John Bonham all have in common? Yep, that’s right, they’ve all played (or sang) on a Donovan recording session. That’s some backing band.