DOD revives Gonkulator Ring Modulator and Meatbox Subsynth effects pedals

Image 1 of 3 DOD Gonkulator Ring Modulator and Meatbox Subsynth DOD Gonkulator Ring Modulator and Meatbox Subsynth Image 2 of 3 DOD Gonkulator Ring Modulator DOD Gonkulator Ring Modulator Image 3 of 3 DOD Meatbox Subsynth DOD Meatbox Subsynth

DigiTech continues to breath new life into the DOD pedal brand as it announces the return of two 90s cult classics: the Gonkulator Ring Modulator and Meatbox Subsynth.

Best known for its role on a number of early Incubus tracks, the Gonkulator delivers the same robotic resonance, but adds an adjustable carrier signal control, which allows your to tune the ring modulation for more usable - and even crazier - sounds.

Elsewhere, the pedal features controls for gain, distortion, output, frequency and ring.

The Meatbox, meanwhile, recreates the subharmonic synthesizing and low-end enhancement of the original, lending itself to use on bass, extended-range guitars, synths and drum machines as well as electric guitars.

Stereo operation is available via a TRS output, and controls comprise octave, output level, subharmonic and low frequency.

Both pedals feature aluminium chassis, true bypass switching and nine-volt battery or power supply operation.

The Gonkulator Ring Modulator and Meatbox Subsynth are available from August for £154 each. Check out UK distributor Sound Technology for more.