DOD revives Gonkulator Ring Modulator and Meatbox Subsynth effects pedals

DOD Gonkulator Ring Modulator and Meatbox Subsynth
DOD Gonkulator Ring Modulator
DOD Meatbox Subsynth
DigiTech continues to breath new life into the DOD pedal brand as it announces the return of two 90s cult classics: the Gonkulator Ring Modulator and Meatbox Subsynth.
Best known for its role on a number of early Incubus tracks, the Gonkulator delivers the same robotic resonance, but adds an adjustable carrier signal control, which allows your to tune the ring modulation for more usable - and even crazier - sounds.
Elsewhere, the pedal features controls for gain, distortion, output, frequency and ring.
The Meatbox, meanwhile, recreates the subharmonic synthesizing and low-end enhancement of the original, lending itself to use on bass, extended-range guitars, synths and drum machines as well as electric guitars.
Stereo operation is available via a TRS output, and controls comprise octave, output level, subharmonic and low frequency.
Both pedals feature aluminium chassis, true bypass switching and nine-volt battery or power supply operation.
The Gonkulator Ring Modulator and Meatbox Subsynth are available from August for £154 each. Check out UK distributor Sound Technology for more.