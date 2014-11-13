Dobro master Rob Ickes talks Blue Highway, Three Bells and more

"We could've just done an electric album and featured his guitar playing, and that would've been amazing. But he also does all this bluegrass stuff."

And he covers Stevie Ray Vaughan on the album.

“Yes. He just eats it up on electric, and I thought, ‘That’s gonna be too far out for our audience,” [the audience] that we’re starting out with anyway. Because I’m well known in bluegrass. If we’d put that on there, it probably would have freaked out the audience. But I thought it would be great to do [Pride And Joy] on acoustic.

“He’s the kinda guy, we could’ve just done an electric album and featured his guitar playing, and that would’ve been amazing. But he also does all this bluegrass stuff. He knows all these fiddle tunes on acoustic, and he knows all the Tony Rice stuff, and all the Larry Sparks guitar stuff. I just captured what he does. So the songs we chose like I’d Rather Be Gone, that’s a Merle Haggard song, but to me, it’s always had a really killer kind of a bluegrass trio on the choruses.

“I guess I was also looking at this gig as a way for me to get more experience on lap steel. There’s a lot of dobro players or slide players that are gonna buy this album, so I wanted to feature that side of myself that I hadn’t really done that much. I played lap steel on some sessions and maybe one Blue Highway cut.”

It’s interesting to hear the way you think about incorporating rock and pop material. You’ve played on several albums in the Pickin’ On bluegrass covers series: Allman Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Santana and Eric Clapton editions, to name just a few. That dovetails with some of the material you’ve chosen for your solo albums. What’s the appeal of playing that stuff on dobro?

“I got into jazz really heavy when I was in college, and that opened my eyes to a lot of different stuff. I was totally into bluegrass up to that point. I didn’t want to listen to anything else. And then I heard Miles Davis and I was like, ‘Wow this is amazing.’ That got me into B.B. King, Larry Carlton and Robben Ford, a bunch of guitar players.

“The dobro is so obscure still. I don’t want to do a ton of it, but once in a while, it’s just fun to do something where people go, ‘Hey, I know that [song]—but it’s on a dobro.’ I think maybe it might draw people into it who didn’t have an appreciation for it before.”

You’ve said on other occasions that you don’t really consider yourself a jazz player, because you don’t have comprehensive knowledge of the jazz repertoire. But you’ve done a lot with jazz on your solo albums. On one, you covered Herbie Hancock, Earl Klugh and Miles Davis. That dobro-and-piano album you recorded with your kids’ elementary school music teacher was all jazz and classic pop. And jazz plays a big role in what you do with your trio Three Ring Circle. What’d it take for you to start wading in on those kinds of projects?

“It really comes from listening to Mike and Jerry. They were always such trailblazers with their solo albums. I love what I do with Blue Highway, but on my own stuff, I just feel like that’s part of the dobro player gig. Innovating is the tradition. Josh Graves was an outsider; there was no dobro in bluegrass before he was brave enough to accept the gig.

“Mike would do these amazing records, Eight String Swing, where he did all this swing stuff and Killing Me Softly and blues things. So it was very important to me when I got to the point where I could do my own records and have a career at this to make [my own solo albums] – I guess I was sort of making a statement that I think the dobro can do about anything.

“I did that one record called What It Is with saxophone and piano. I’m really proud of that record. I mean, I’ve gotten calls from Toots Thielemans and John Scofied saying that they really like this record. I feel like that was my hats-off to the music I’d loved, especially John Scofield. It’s kind of like my John Scofield dobro record.

“But I don’t think of myself as real adventurous. Jerry’s just a wild man. Some of that definitely rubbed off. It took a lot to be crazy enough to throw the dobro in with these great jazz guys. When I go far from home [musically] and do something like that, I just find that it’s all the same, you know? I got to spend a day with John Scofield a few years ago. It was so fun to play with him. I thought it’d be this weird, crazy thing, and it was like the easiest thing I’ve ever done. It’s just all about playing well and listening to the other guy.”