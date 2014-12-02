Dimebag week: Dimebag's Pantera bandmates and friends choose their favourite Dime moments on record
Dimebag week: Dimebag's Pantera bandmates and friends choose their favourite Dime moments on record
It's been 10 years since Dimebag's tragic death, and to mark the anniversary we'll be posting Dimebag related content every day this week.
Here, we quizzed the guys that knew Dime best on their favourite Dimebag riff or solo. On almost every occasion we were met with a similar response: "Dude, that's a hard f*****g question!", however with a little more digging, we were able to compile this list.
The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now, paying tribute to Dimebag Darrell and his profound influence on metal guitar.
It features brand new interviews with Dime's Pantera bandmates (Vinnie Paul Abbott, Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown) and his guitar peers (Zakk Wylde, Scott Ian, Kerry King and more). As well as this, we speak to Dimebag's guitar tech, Grady Champion and Dean Guitars' founder Dean Zelinski to get the low-down on Dime's gear, plus the making of the Dean Razorback.Plus! Learn five essential Dimebag riffs, master Dime's lead techniques
Vinnie Paul Abbott, Pantera, Hell Yeah
“One that set the standard and one that no one will ever forget is the riff from Cowboys From Hell. That had everything, it had the swagger and the metal side as well, it had that southern vibe to it, it was everything that we ever were.”
Phil Anselmo, Pantera/Down
“I'll say right off the bat the solo to The Sleep, that was an incredible solo. I could go through the whole catalogue and pick out a million solos. Really though it is an unfair question, you bastard!”
Rex Brown, Pantera, Kill Devil Hill
"Far Beyond Driven is when we finally got the bass in the mix [right]. My favourite recording on that session was Planet Caravan. And that was done in 45 minutes. The first lead that he did; literally goosebumps. If you were sitting in that studio…"
Kerry King, Slayer
“When Becoming came out I hated it. I was so naïve that I assumed that the riff had a sample in it, I didn't realise it was him on a pedal. When I realised it was Dime with his pedal that changed everything for me, that is such a monster riff.”
Scott Ian, Anthrax
“My favourite thing isn’t even a lead, it’s the voicemail intro on (Anthrax’s) Cadillac Rock Box. The leads are great but that is the really special thing.”
Jerry Cantrell, Alice In Chains
"I always liked the solo from Cemetery Gates, there’s a lot of vibe in there, but riffs? Jesus, I was obviously a fan of Walk, A New Level, the riff from Cowboys From Hell sounds like a f***ing machine! Walk is simple, butI’m a fan of simple. That one in particular really stuck with me."