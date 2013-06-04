Design your own Epiphone Coronet

Epiphone is giving you the chance to win your own custom-designed Coronet in a new contest.

The Design Your Own Coronet competition (see if you can guess what's coming next...) gives Epi fans a chance to, yes, design their own custom artwork for the venerable Epiphone model, with the winner's design being made into reality.

The competition is running in two phases: first, budding guitar designers have between now and 30 June to download the Coronet template from Epiphone and submit one or more designs.

Phase two of the competition runs from 1 - 31 July, and will see fans from the USA, Canada, the UK and Europe vote on their favourite designs.

All submissions will be available for viewing on the Epiphone website, and the designs with the most votes win, with one winner to be chosen from the USA and Canada and another from the UK and Europe.

To download the template and for more information on the competition, visit the official Epiphone website, or check out Facebook.