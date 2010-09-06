Deans Guitars UK holding third annual DOA party

Image 1 of 2 DOA Image 2 of 2 DOA

PRESS RELEASE: Dean Guitars UK are holding the third Annual DOA Party at the Royal Standard Blackhorse Road, London on 25 September.

As well as some very sexy Dean Guitar's to drool over, there will be loads of great bands playing and showing what Dean Guitars do best. Rockin'.

The main headliners include, Onslaught, Swedish metallers Wolf, bands like Population four, Arthemis, Guardians of Andromeda and others.

Also Michael Angelo Batio will be on showing just how many notes you can get out of a Dean Fret board and will be on hand to chat and drink beer with.

If that is not enough there will also be The Raffle From Hell with prizes donated by Dean Guitars UK, Ernie Ball, Michael Angelo Batio and many of the bands on the night.

Tickets are just £8 and are available from www.deanguitars.uk.com with some of the money raised from ticket sales and the raffle going to Childline Rocks charity.

