Danelectro ups the ante with 4 new electric guitar and bass models

This year, Danelectro celebrates 60 years of guitar building, so what better way to commemorate the occasion than with four new models?

The '64, 59M Spruce, '59 Resonator signal a change in focus from the brand, offering improved construction and a higher price tag to match, while the '59DC Long Scale Bass pairs a longer scale length with classic Dano traits.

Read more: Danelectro 64

All four models are available now - read on for more info…