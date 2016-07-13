Danelectro ups the ante with 4 new electric guitar and bass models
Introduction
This year, Danelectro celebrates 60 years of guitar building, so what better way to commemorate the occasion than with four new models?
The '64, 59M Spruce, '59 Resonator signal a change in focus from the brand, offering improved construction and a higher price tag to match, while the '59DC Long Scale Bass pairs a longer scale length with classic Dano traits.
All four models are available now - read on for more info…
Danelectro '64
Inspired by '60s Mosrites, the '64 offers a solid agathis body with licensed Bigsby vibrato, vintage-style neck single coil and coil-splittable Lipstick bridge humbucker.
Finishes include Dark Aqua, Vintage White, Indigo, Metallic Orange, Candy Apple Red and Three-Tone Sunburst.
Danelectro '59M Spruce
Based on the classic '59 double-cut - famously wielded by one Jimmy Page - the '59M Spruce tweaks the formula with a spruce soundboard and offset soundhole.
Elsewhere, it's business as usual, with a pair of Lipstick single coils and intonatable wraparound bridge.
Some interesting finish options are on offer, however: White Pearl with a choice of Blue, Red or Black 'Seal' scratchplates, or Black Pearl, Buttercup and Chianti.
Danelectro '59 Resonator
“The best-sounding resonator guitar ever”, according to Danelectro, the '59 Shorthorn-based '59 Resonator matches a piezo pickup in the cone with a '56 Lipstick pickup at the neck for blendable electric and acoustic tones via an onboard blend control.
Finish options are Black and Tobacco Sunburst.
Danelectro '59DC Long Scale Bass
Classic Dano tones and playability meet a 34” scale length on this updated bass.
A fully adjustable bridge and two high-output Lipstick pickups round out the spec, while finishes comprise Black and Copper Burst.