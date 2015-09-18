Dan Auerbach on The Arcs, boxing and studio synchronicity

Dan Auerbach and his studio co-conspirators share a production mantra and a sound. Now they’ve joined forces as The Arcs and plunged headfirst down the rabbit hole…

Recording in stolen sessions at four studios across America, they’ve turned their friendship into an album of groove-laden soul rock

Dan Auerbach needs no introduction, but for safety’s sake, let’s obey the formalities: by day, he’s one-half of world-beating rock duo The Black Keys; by night, he produces stellar, sometimes career-reviving records for the likes of Dr John, Ray Lamontagne and Lana Del Rey.

Those two worlds now seem to be colliding as Auerbach has teamed up with a list of trusted studio conspirators and Black Keys sessioneers in a new band, dubbed The Arcs.

Among the collective are Leon Michels, Richard Swift, Homer Steinweiss and Nick Movshon - all of whom share Auerbach’s passion for the studio witching hour.

Recording in a series of stolen sessions at four studios across America, they’ve turned their friendship into a diverse album of groove-laden soul rock - part 70s raunch, part hip-hop low-end - appropriately titled Yours, Dreamily. We caught up with Auerbach to discuss his most experimental work yet…

Musicians often start side-projects to do something they couldn’t do with their main band. That doesn’t really seem to apply here, so what was your motivation in forming The Arcs?

It’s not a solo project. We wrote all of the songs together. It was very much a team effort

“The idea is that these are some of my oldest musical friends, my studio partners. We’ve made records together, we’ve made records for other people over the years - for Dr John, for Ray Lamontagne, all kinds of stuff - but when we’re not recording for other people, we make recordings for ourselves, and basically The Arcs is an extension of that.

“It’s not a solo project. We wrote all of the songs together and I wrote all of the lyrics with Leon. It was very much a team effort.”