D'Addario makes your acoustic guitar's voice shine with Nickel Bronze strings

String giant D'Addario is constantly cooking up new ideas, and the Nickel Bronze acoustic guitar string series is the latest product to emerge from the company's burgeoning workshop.

Constructed from a combination of nickel-plated phosphor bronze wrapped around a high-carbon NY steel core, Nickel Bronze strings promise to bring out the unique tonal characteristics of any guitar and allow it to shine.

The strings' nickel-plated wrap wire enhances guitars' clarity, resonance and projection, D'Addario says, while offering improved string balance and harmonic overtones.

Tuning stability and break resistance claim to be stronger, too, courtesy of the NY Steel core - as seen in D'Addario's NYXL electric strings.

Nickel Bronze acoustic guitar strings are available now for £11.49 in the following gauges: Extra Light (.010-.047), Custom Light (.011-.052), Light (.012-.053), Light Top / Med Bottom (.012-.056), Medium (.013-.056).