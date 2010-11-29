Cry Baby: The Pedal That Rocks The World - watch the trailer

The wah-wah pedal, its undeniable impact on guitar tone history, and its own confusing roots - invented around 1965 and evolved by Thomas Organ, Vox and Clyde McCoy before Jim Dunlop claimed the Crybaby name in 1966 - is the subject of a new documentary.

Cry Baby: The Pedal That Rocks The World drops in February 2011 - you can watch the trailer above for a sneak peak.

The film looks at how engineer Brad Plunkett developed the legendary wah sound and how artists have used it to express themselves throughout its evolution. Guitar icons such as Buddy Guy, Eddie Van Halen, Kirk Hammett, Slash, and Zakk Wylde talk about how the wah has become a part of their signature sounds - while rock journalists such as Rolling Stone's Ben Fong-Torres and Guitar Player's Art Thompson explore the pedal's cultural significance.

