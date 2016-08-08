Crazy Tube Circuits combines optical and FET compressors with Golden Ratio (Phi) pedal

Greece's premier pedal builder Crazy Tube Circuits has unveiled the Golden Ratio Φ (Phi) - a compressor that crams optical and FET circuits into one stompbox.

The two compression options span gentle dynamic lifts to extreme coloured squash, with the option of parallel compression via a blend knob.

Internal circuitry boosts a 9V power input up to 25V for additional headroom, and CTC also promises low-noise performance and full-frequency response, making this pedal suitable for guitar and bass players.

The Golden Ratio (Phi) is available for €250 from Crazy Tube Circuits, and ships at the end of August 2016.