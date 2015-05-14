Could this bolt-on transform your guitar's tone?

By bolting one of its CNC-machined stock neck mounting plate replacements to your faithful Strat or Tele, Backbone Guitars claims you'll unlock previously untapped tone.

By physically linking the neck mount and string ferules the Backbone also claims to increase resonance and sustain.

Check out the video for a head-to-head between Backboned and standard brand-new Fender American standard Telecasters.

The Backbone is currently available for Telecasters, Strats and copies. Head over to Backbone Guitar Products for more info or to buy for between $49.99 and $69.99, plus shipping.