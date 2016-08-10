Cort unveils MR dreadnought electro-acoustic guitar with Madagascar rosewood

Cort continues its run of new acoustic guitars for 2016 with the MR710F-MD - a dreadnought with Madagascar rosewood back and sides.

While the rosewood promises a character similar to Brazilian rosewood, the MR710F's solid Sitka spruce top provides versatility, and a Venetian cutaway offers easy upper-fret access.

As well as a genuine bone nut and saddle, and 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with 25.3" scale, the MR710F is equipped with Fishman's Sonicore pickup and Presys preamp, packing a three-band EQ, tuner and phase control.

Finally, Cort's scooped surface bridge enhances sustain courtesy of a greater string angle from the saddle to the body, which also reduces tension on strings across the neck.

The MR710F-MD is available now for $599 - that's a lotta acoustic for the money...