Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature unboxed
Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
Who hasn't lusted over one of Matt Bellamy's custom Manson guitars over the years? We're among the Muse fans who have, but we just haven't had the expendable income to splash out on one – until now.
The Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature takes the classic MB outline down to a UK RRP of a cool £499, and it's packing some serious features, too – click through the gallery to find out…
For the full review of the Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature, check out Total Guitar issue 263, on sale 19 January 2015.
Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
While the guitar's made by Cort, the guitar and pickups are designed by Manson, with a humbucker in the bridge and single coil in the neck
Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
Hardware-wise, the MBC-1 keeps things simple, with a tune-o-matic-style bridge and stoptail bridge, while controls comprise volume, tone and three-way pickup selector
Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
Not far from the handy truss rod adjuster, you'll find a kill button for stutter effects – oh, and in case you were wondering, that's a matt black finish (geddit?)
Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
Matt Bellamy's signature adorns the minimal headstock, just to the right of the Cort logo
Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
The guitar may be made in Indonesia, but it's designed in the UK by Matt and Hugh Manson