Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature unboxed

Who hasn't lusted over one of Matt Bellamy's custom Manson guitars over the years? We're among the Muse fans who have, but we just haven't had the expendable income to splash out on one – until now.

The Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature takes the classic MB outline down to a UK RRP of a cool £499, and it's packing some serious features, too – click through the gallery to find out…

For the full review of the Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature, check out Total Guitar issue 263, on sale 19 January 2015.