Cordoba offers exotic wood option for Mini Series acoustic guitars

We're big fans of Cordoba's Mini line of travel guitars, and the addition of an exotic wood option to the line looks set to make the acoustic guitars stand out both visually and sonically.

The new Mini SM-CE offers a solid cedar top paired with a spalted maple back and sides, as well as a padauk rosette and binding.

This incarnation is also notable for its soft cutaway and Cordoba 2Band pickup for plugged-in tones - both features we requested in our review of the Mini O. Huzzah!

Elsewhere, you'll find a thin U-shaped neck outlined with padauk binding, 50mm (1.96") nut width and 510mm (20") scale length.

For the uninitiated, Cordoba's Mini series are factory-tuned A to A, but standard E tuning string sets are also available.

The Mini SM-CE is available now for $329, including gigbag.