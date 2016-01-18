Conrad Keely: 10 albums that changed my f**king life forever

"So why can't I include one my band's albums in the list? Fuck all y'all, no one said I couldn't. It isn't like we're going to show up on anyone else's list for at least another 20 years, so I don't feel bad about it. And can making an album change you as much as listening to one? Hell yes it can.

You take that record budget, you spend it on plane tickets to a studio in a really great location you've never been to.

"This album forever changed my approach to album making. For some idiotic reason I had this idea in my head (planted there by supposed "professional producers" I'd worked with) that making albums was supposed to be some intense, existential ordeal that rips apart your soul, you have to dig deep into all your negative emotions to conjure up the heaviest lyrics and moodiest musical motifs, you have to undergo some painful rebirth to find your true voice.

"Well what a total load of shit. Making albums can be fun! And it damn well should be. I told my band we were going to treat this album like we were going on vacation, and we did. And I was one-hundred percent pleased with the result. It was the album we made that I didn't really care if anyone else liked, I had a blast making it.

"And ever since then, it's has been my criteria for recording. The process has to be enjoyed, otherwise I'll simply do something else with my time. Suffering? Ain't nobody got time for that!

"So for all you new bands out there who are under all this pressure to get all heavy with your recordings, you're being massively deceived. You take that record budget, you spend it on plane tickets to a studio in a really great location you've never been to, away from the ugly cities of the world and into the wild, make sure it has a swimming pool if possible or something active to do nearby like hiking or bike riding, and you just treat yourself to a good time.

"And in the evenings, when you're all nice and relaxed, you do some recording.

"Trust me, you'll thank me for it."