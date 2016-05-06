More

Collings evokes guitars of the '30s with T Series dreadnought and OM acoustics

New models developed with input from Julian Lage and Jim Baggett

Collings makes utterly desirable guitars in all shapes and sizes, but perhaps the cream of the crop are its impossibly authentic vintage-style acoustics, and the new T Series aims to capture the tone of guitars from the 1930s.

Available in dreadnought and OM body shapes, T Series guitars were developed in conjunction with guitarist Julian Lage and vintage expert Jim Baggett, and use animal protein glue and ultra-thin nitrocellulose lacquer finishes for enhanced dynamic response.

The guitars' bracing and tone woods are adjusted for weight and thickness, which aims to produce rounded highs and a present low-midrange with quick attack and crisp projection, while the new Traditional neck profile with vintage taper offers rounded fingerboard edges.

T Series models are available now for $5,000, including Collings' new vintage-inspired hardshell cases, although street prices are closer to $4,500.