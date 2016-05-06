Collings evokes guitars of the '30s with T Series dreadnought and OM acoustics

Collings makes utterly desirable guitars in all shapes and sizes, but perhaps the cream of the crop are its impossibly authentic vintage-style acoustics, and the new T Series aims to capture the tone of guitars from the 1930s.

Available in dreadnought and OM body shapes, T Series guitars were developed in conjunction with guitarist Julian Lage and vintage expert Jim Baggett, and use animal protein glue and ultra-thin nitrocellulose lacquer finishes for enhanced dynamic response.

The guitars' bracing and tone woods are adjusted for weight and thickness, which aims to produce rounded highs and a present low-midrange with quick attack and crisp projection, while the new Traditional neck profile with vintage taper offers rounded fingerboard edges.

T Series models are available now for $5,000, including Collings' new vintage-inspired hardshell cases, although street prices are closer to $4,500.