Coheed And Cambria talk The Color Before The Sun and losing the concept

Would you ever be tempted to go back to analogue on stage?

Claudio: “Oh absolutely. And almost everything we do in the studio is real, we like the idea of air being pushed. Same as on stage, those cabinets are fed a signal. The Axe-Fx just makes life a lot easier when you’re playing abroad.

“It’s predictable, you know what you’re gonna get, it’s small to transport, the front of house guy knows what to dial in on the fly in a festival situation. But I’d love to go back to analogue, and we may yet. I tried some new Mesa/Boogie Electra Dynes just the other day, and I thought those heads sounded great!”

Travis: “I agree, the Axe-Fx works perfectly for us right now, why mess with it? I can’t say we’ll never go back to analogue. I actually see us doing a combination of both. What would it take? It would take us being able to travel a lot easier: if there’s a much larger demand to see us on tour! [laughs] But right now the best way for us to sound the way we do is using these.

“Nothing can replace using real amps, to a degree. But if you’re gonna get the closest, it’ll be with these. Sometimes if we’re working on ideas, we’ll think it sounds just fine using the Fractal and record it as is. On the last record, there were a few tones that were pure Axe-Fx.”

You’ve been playing together for over two decades now. What do you now feel are your main differences as guitarists?

Claudio: “For me, ignorance is bliss! Because I have absolutely no fucking idea what I’m doing! I was sitting down with Tom Monda from Thank You Scientist, and he’s an incredible guitar player. He understands the instrument inside and out. I don’t even know what the notes are on the scales, except for maybe two. I just let my emotions take over and hope something happens.

“My main thing is synthesis, I feel like sequencing spilled into my guitar playing. The percussive things you hear on Everything Evil or No World For Tomorrow is me trying to emulate a synthesiser. So if you like that arpeggiated kind of thing, listen to more synth players. Pay attention to the bleeps and bloops of Pink Floyd rather than the rock band element.”

Travis: “Playing with other people in order to develop my own style is all I’ve ever done. I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s more of a challenge as a guitar player to bring something new to someone else’s ideas. I know whatever I do is always going to sound different because it’s me playing it.”