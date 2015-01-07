Clint Lowery's top 5 tips for guitarists

Sevendust axe star Clint Lowery has the following advice to any guitarists who might think their playing has hit a brick wall: Don't fear ruts. Embrace them. "I know it sounds weird," he says, "but oftentimes when you're in a rut, it just means that a breakthrough is right around the corner.

“I’ve experimented with different ways to overcome ruts," he continues. "Sometimes I take a step back from myself and look at what other people are doing. It’s good to listen to different types of music, too – don’t just get stuck with what you play. Lately, I’ve been checking out bluegrass and country. Those genres are so different from what I normally play, but they're great because put me in a new headspace right away."

Most of all, Lowery stresses the importance of staying motivated and excited to play. "It's easy for your interest to slip from time to time," he says, "especially if you find yourself playing the same things in the same positions. That happens to me, too. But then I’ll see another guitarist do something interesting, and I’ll think, ‘Whoa, I never would’ve gone there. Let me try it.’ That’s all it takes to get me fired up about playing again. You have to challenge yourself.”

On the following pages, Lowery offers his top five tips for guitarists.