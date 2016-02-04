Classic electric guitar designs: a beginner's guide

From blues to metal, the dual-humbucker single-cut is a rock-guitar staple...

Neck

Like the body, a single-cut’s neck is usually mahogany, and often glued (set), rather than bolted. The classic scale length for 22-fret single-cuts is Gibson’s 24.75 inches - less than typical Fender scale lengths. To compensate for the string tension, they’re often strung with heavier-gauge wires.

Body

The classic single-cut comprises a mahogany body, and often a maple cap to add some brightness to the sound, while giving some extra visual bling (although affordable versions may use a thinner maple veneer, or even forego it entirely). Les Paul’s original body design was a solid slab of wood, but many modern LP-style single-cuts feature weight-relief chambering.

Pickups

Early Les Pauls were fitted with P-90 single coils, giving a beefed-up sound compared to those found in a Strat. But come 1956, the Les Paul became known for the fat, hum-free sound of Seth Lover’s PAF (Patent Applied For) humbucking pickup. Modern singlecuts often include a coil split switch, giving you the versatility of single coils and humbuckers in the same guitar.

Controls

The two humbuckers are switched by a three-way toggle switch, and different single-cuts will offer different control layouts. Most common is two volume/two tone controls, however some single-cuts will feature two volumes/one tone, one volume/one tone, or sometimes just one master volume control.

Bridge

LP-style guitars often sport the trusty tune-o-matic bridge and stop tailpiece. The six saddles can be adjusted individually for intonation, but not for height, as on a Strat bridge.