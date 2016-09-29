Chris Isaak on First Comes The Night, '56 guitars and '70s punk

Tell us about some of the other instruments in your collection…

“If I counted everything up, it would probably be 40 guitars or maybe less now. I sold a few really crummy ones to get a few really good ones, but it’s not like I collect them and I just want to look at them. They’re all work guitars.

1956 is the year I was born and I have a real penchant for getting things from that year

“You need a 12-string acoustic, you need a 12-string electric, you need a nylon-string. I’ve got half-size guitars, a guitalele and then I’ve got a bunch of fat-body Gibson electrics, like the big L-5s and a couple of Super 400s that I love. 1956 is the year I was born and I have a real penchant for getting things from that year. I go, ‘That’s my year, man!’ I want a ’56 Super 400!”

Going right back, what or who inspired you to pick up a guitar in the first place?

“At our house, nobody played any instruments before us, but then my older brother got a harmonica and pretty soon he could actually play tunes and it sounded good, so I bought a harmonica.

“Then my brother bought a guitar. He walked into a bar and the bartender said, ‘I’ve got a guitar for sale and a pistol. Somebody came in and [traded] them for drinks - do you want to buy them?’ They were both stolen… and my brother goes, ‘I don’t want the pistol! I bet I’d get in trouble with that. I’ll take the guitar. I don’t think you can get arrested for a guitar!’

“It was an acoustic guitar and he was soon singing and playing, and it sounded like fun so I learned, too. He’d learn a song, then I’d learn it. These were songs by guys like Hank Williams, Ernest Tubb, Floyd Tillman and Mac Wiseman. It was kind of real old-school singing. Nothing new and nothing rock ’n’ roll so much.

“The most modern thing that we listened to was Fogerty. So Elvis and Fogerty was the rock influence. When I played stuff, I learned a few Beatles tunes as well and my brother kind of looked at me thinking, ‘Oh, Beatles… that modern shit!’”