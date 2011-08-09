Charvel launches Desolation series electric guitars

PRESS RELEASE: Magnificent Desolation. The Charvel Desolation series introduces entirely new designs not previously seen in Charvel’s 30-year history, offering more tonal and stylistic options for discerning players everywhere. Devastating tone, killer looks and high-performance playability separate the Desolation series from all others. It’s a whole new series of Charvel guitars for a whole new world of players.

The Desolation Skatecaster SK-1 FR is a modernized take on the highly distinctive Charvel Surfcaster of the early 1990s, with a solid mahogany body and neck-through design. Features include a bound Mahogany neck, compound radius (12”-16”) Indian rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and abalone “keystone” inlays, abalone body and headstock binding, EMG 85 (neck) and 81 (bridge) active humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, single control knob (volume), Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side Charvel tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finishes) with matching headstocks. Available in Flat Black and Trans Black.