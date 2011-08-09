Charvel launches Desolation series electric guitars
Desolation Skatecaster SK-1 FR
PRESS RELEASE: Magnificent Desolation. The Charvel Desolation series introduces entirely new designs not previously seen in Charvel’s 30-year history, offering more tonal and stylistic options for discerning players everywhere. Devastating tone, killer looks and high-performance playability separate the Desolation series from all others. It’s a whole new series of Charvel guitars for a whole new world of players.
The Desolation Skatecaster SK-1 FR is a modernized take on the highly distinctive Charvel Surfcaster of the early 1990s, with a solid mahogany body and neck-through design. Features include a bound Mahogany neck, compound radius (12”-16”) Indian rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and abalone “keystone” inlays, abalone body and headstock binding, EMG 85 (neck) and 81 (bridge) active humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, single control knob (volume), Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side Charvel tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finishes) with matching headstocks. Available in Flat Black and Trans Black.
Desolation Skatecaster SK-1 ST
The Desolation Skatecaster SK-1 ST is a modernized take on the highly distinctive Charvel Surfcaster of the early 1990s, with a solid mahogany body and neck-through design. Features include a bound Mahogany neck, compound radius (12”-16”) Indian rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and abalone “keystone” inlays, abalone body and headstock binding, EMG 85 (neck) and 81 (bridge) active humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, single control knob (volume), Charvel bridge specially designed for compound-radius fingerboards, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side locking Charvel tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finishes) with matching headstocks. Available in Flat Black, Flat Gray, Trans Black, Trans Red and Trans Blue Smear.
Desolation Skatecaster SK-3 ST
The Desolation Skatecaster SK-3 ST is a modernized take on the highly distinctive Charvel Surfcaster of the early 1990s, with a solid mahogany body and bolt-on mahogany neck. Features include a compound radius (12”-16”) Indian rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid “keystone” inlays, pearloid body and headstock binding, dual Charvel active humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, single control knob (volume), Charvel bridge specially designed for compound-radius fingerboards, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side locking Charvel tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finishes). Available in Flat Black, Flat Gray and Trans Red.
Desolation DS-1 FR
The Desolation DS-1 FR has a single-cutaway mahogany body with a carved top and neck-through-body design. Features include a bound mahogany neck with scalloped heel, compound radius (12”-16”) rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and abalone inlays, abalone body and headstock binding, dual Seymour Duncan Blackout active humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side locking Charvel tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finishes) with matching headstocks. Available in Flat Black and Trans Black.
Desolation DS-1 ST
The Desolation DS-1 ST has a single-cutaway mahogany body with a carved top and neck-through-body design. Features include a bound mahogany neck with scalloped heel, compound radius (12”-16”) rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and abalone inlays, abalone body and headstock binding, dual Seymour Duncan Blackout active humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, Charvel bridge specially designed for compound-radius fingerboards, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side locking Charvel tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finishes) with matching headstocks. Available in Snow White, Flat Black, Trans Black, Trans Red and Trans Blue Smear.
Desolation DS-2 ST
The Desolation DS-2 ST has a single-cutaway mahogany body with a carved top and a bound mahogany set neck with scalloped heel. Features include a compound radius (12”-16”) rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid inlays, pearloid body and headstock binding, dual Charvel active humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, Charvel bridge specially designed for compound-radius fingerboards, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side locking Charvel tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finishes). Available in Flat Black, Trans Black, Trans Red and Trans Blue Smear.
Desolation DS-3 ST
The Desolation DS-3 ST has a single-cutaway bound mahogany body with a carved top and bolt-on mahogany neck. Features include a 12”-radius fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and dot inlays, dual passive Charvel humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finishes). Available in Black and Trans Red.
Desolation DC-1 ST
The Desolation DC-1 ST has a double-cutaway mahogany body with a carved top and neck-through-body design. Features include a bound mahogany neck with scalloped heel, compound radius (12”-16”) Indian rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and abalone inlays, abalone body and headstock binding, EMG 85 (neck) and 81 (bridge) active humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, Charvel bridge specially designed for compound-radius fingerboards, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side locking Charvel tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finishes) with matching headstocks. Available in Black, Flat Black, Trans Black, Trans Red and Trans Blue Smear.
Desolation DC-1 FR
The Desolation DC-1 FR has a double-cutaway mahogany body with a carved top and neck-through-body design. Features include a bound mahogany neck with scalloped heel, compound radius (12”-16”) Indian rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and abalone inlays, abalone body and headstock binding, EMG 85 (neck) and 81 (bridge) active humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side Charvel tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finish) with matching headstocks. Available in Black and Trans Black.
Desolation DC-2 ST
The Desolation DC-2 ST has a double-cutaway mahogany body with a carved top and a bound mahogany set neck with scalloped heel. Features include a compound radius (12”-16”) Indian rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid inlays, pearloid body and headstock binding, dual Charvel active humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, Charvel bridge specially designed for compound-radius fingerboards, black nickel hardware, three-on-a-side locking Charvel tuners, and solid and trans finishes (flame maple veneer on trans finishes). Available in Flat Black, Trans Black and Trans Red.
