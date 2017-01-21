Chapman Guitars offers a sneak peek at 29 new electric guitars

Image 1 of 4 Chapman Guitars at NAMM Image 2 of 4 Chapman Guitars at NAMM Image 3 of 4 Chapman Guitars at NAMM Image 4 of 4 Chapman Guitars at NAMM

NAMM 2017: Chapman Guitars, the fast-growing UK label headed up Rob Chapman, winner of our user-voted Guitar Personality of the year 2016 award, brought 29 all-new models to Anaheim.

According to a company statement: "Launching in 2017 is a culmination of 18 months worth of feedback, comments, chats and meetings with the guitar-playing public.

"Chapman Guitars is extremely proud to introduce 29 completely new guitars, including the much anticipated MLV, split between our Standard and Pro series.

"The new designs are in direct response to all of the feedback we received. We listened hard and we spent a year and a half making your hopes and dreams a reality!"

We hope to bring you much more detail on each and every one of these models in the very near future - stay tuned!