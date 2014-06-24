Image 1 of 3 Cassidy CA751 Image 2 of 3 Cassidy CA751 CTK Image 3 of 3 Cassidy CA751 Fishman

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: The Cassidy CA751 Series includes a number of options built around our premium all-solid wood guitars designed to offer the highest possible materials specification, build quality, playability and tone at a price range within reach of most guitarists, yet able to stand up to the demands and expectations of the most accomplished player - don't be fooled by the price.

We are confident that the CA751 fully achieves our primary mission of "making quality affordable".

The accompanying video features the CA751C TK and CA751 with the following specifications:

Body: solid spruce top with solid rosewood back and sides in high gloss finish. Available as dreadnought or single cutaway.

Neck: set / dovetail Joint in okume

Fretboard: rosewood with feature pearl inlays or optional pearl / abalone "Tree of Knowledge" upgrade

Binding: abalone / maple / rosewood to body, plus abalone centre stripe to rear

Headstock: 2mm rosewood veneer with abalone logo Inlay

Frets: 20

Tuners: Korean die cast in gold

Nut: polished bone

Bridge: rosewood with compensated polished bone saddle

Pickups: optional Fishman Presys PSY 201 EQ system and on-board tuner

Details of all of the models in the CA751 range can be found on the Cassidy website.

RRP: From £425 (CA751) to £595 (CA751C TK)

