Image 1 of 3 Cassidy CA511 series Image 2 of 3 Cassidy CA511 rear Image 3 of 3 Fretboard

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: The Cassidy CA511C TK Series will suit players who prefer a slightly smaller body than the standard dreadnought. The solid spruce op and koa back and sides provide a light and punchy tone with beautifully ornate detail to the binding and fretboard inlay.

We are confident that the CA511C TK fully achieves our primary Mission of "making quality affordable".

The accompanying video features the CA511C TK with the following specifications:

Body: solid spruce top with abalone rosette and koa back and sides with single cutaway. Depth 4" and length 18.5"

Neck: set / dovetail joint in okume, 20 frets and 25.5" scale length

Fretboard: rosewood with feature "Tree of Knowledge" inlay in maple

Binding: maple / rosewood to body and fretboard, with centre stripe to rear

Headstock: 2mm rosewood veneer with abalone logo inlay

Tuners: chrome die cast

Nut: synthetic bone

Bridge: rosewood with synthetic bone compensated saddle

Pickups: optional upgrade to Fishman presys PSY 201 EQ system and on-board tuner

Full details of the CA511C TK range can be found on the Cassidy website.

RRP: from £325 - call for price of optional EQ upgrade.

