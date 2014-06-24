Image 1 of 3 Cassidy CA451 Image 2 of 3 Cassidy CA451 body Image 3 of 3 Cassidy CA451 rear

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: The Cassidy CA451 presents a striking all-flame maple body with okume neck, maple headstock veneer and abalone inlay.

The most surprising thing about this guitar is the depth of tone and harmonic sustain which theoretically should not be possible for a guitar in this price range.

We are confident that the CA451 fully achieves our primary mission of "making quality affordable".

The accompanying video features the CA451 with the following specifications:

Body: dreadnought with flame maple top, back and sides with inlayed wood rosette

Neck: set / dovetail joint in okume, 20 frets and 25.5" scale length

Fretboard: rosewood with pearl dot inlays

Binding: maple to body and fretboard

Headstock: 2mm flame maple veneer with abalone logo inlay

Tuners: chrome die cast

Nut: synthetic bone

Bridge: rosewood with synthetic bone compensated saddle

Pickups: optional upgrade to Fishman presys PSY 201 EQ system and on-board tuner

RRP: from £295 - call for price of optional EQ upgrade

