Buy their sound: Zakk Wylde

There's only only one Zakk Wylde. Good thing, because the planet couldn’t cope with two.

As rock stars grow ever more soft-spoken and clean-shaven, the Black Label bandleader and one-time Ozzy sideman remains a viking-haired, polecat-bearded, expletive-spewing berserker whose blur-speed alternate-picked solos seem unfeasibly hard. Even now he’s quit drinking, Zakk remains Wylde - and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

You wouldn’t expect the big man to settle on a la-di-dah setup, and true to type, Zakk advocates the simple pleasures of an EMG-powered Gibson Les Paul and a Marshall JCM800 (“There’s no bells and whistles,” he notes. “There’s not a lot of shit that can go wrong...”).

On the flipside, Zakk isn’t shy of a signature deal or six, having launched a fistful of bespoke LP designs over the years - the most iconic being the Bullseye finish based on the poster for Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo - and collaborated with Dunlop and MXR on his array of custom stompers.

Here we take a look at two setups - one budget, one blowout. Throw in a mic stand that looks like a broadsword driven through a pile of human skulls, and you’ve got yourself rock’s most brutally effective live rig.

