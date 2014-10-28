Buy their sound: Zakk Wylde
Introduction
There's only only one Zakk Wylde. Good thing, because the planet couldn’t cope with two.
As rock stars grow ever more soft-spoken and clean-shaven, the Black Label bandleader and one-time Ozzy sideman remains a viking-haired, polecat-bearded, expletive-spewing berserker whose blur-speed alternate-picked solos seem unfeasibly hard. Even now he’s quit drinking, Zakk remains Wylde - and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
You wouldn’t expect the big man to settle on a la-di-dah setup, and true to type, Zakk advocates the simple pleasures of an EMG-powered Gibson Les Paul and a Marshall JCM800 (“There’s no bells and whistles,” he notes. “There’s not a lot of shit that can go wrong...”).
On the flipside, Zakk isn’t shy of a signature deal or six, having launched a fistful of bespoke LP designs over the years - the most iconic being the Bullseye finish based on the poster for Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo - and collaborated with Dunlop and MXR on his array of custom stompers.
Here we take a look at two setups - one budget, one blowout. Throw in a mic stand that looks like a broadsword driven through a pile of human skulls, and you’ve got yourself rock’s most brutally effective live rig.
Of course, that's only half the battle - you'll also need to learn to Play guitar like Zakk Wylde.
Epiphone Zakk Wylde Bullseye Les Paul
BUDGET: It’s gotta be a Les Paul - and the Bullseye is still the most iconic Zakk finish.
Marshall MG50 CFX
BUDGET: No valves, but drive, delay and phaser get you in that brutal BLS ballpark.
Bodymax Dumbbells
BUDGET: Alongside the speed-picking, Wylde wannabes will need to work on their guns. Man up with these dumbbells from powerhouse-fitness.co.uk.
Total spend on budget rig: £827.99/$1,130.99*
(*approx. based on web prices)
Gibson Zakk Wylde Bullseye Les Paul
BLOWOUT: Yeah, we know: ouch. But if you’re going to blow your wad, do it on a genuine EMG-equipped Zakk Gibson.
Marshall DSL40C
BLOWOUT: Not quite Zakk’s JCM tower of power, but this much-rated combo features the same ECC83/ EL34 valves.
Dunlop ZW45 Cry Baby & MXR ZW44 Berzerker Overdrive
BLOWOUT: Stompers aren’t cheap - but this pair give you the best shot at replicating Zakk’s seething tone.
Total spend on blowout rig: £4,307.98/$5937.98*
(*approx. based on web prices)