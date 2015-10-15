Brian Setzer talks Gretsch Hot Rod signature and rockabilly's roots

Did it take a lot of prototypes to nail the Hot Rod?

“I did go through a couple, because archtops are notoriously more difficult to create than solidbody guitars. You have a top that’s arched, and so it has to be made, whereas a solidbody goes through a jig, y’know? I remember, one prototype came back where I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t care for this fretwork.’ But for the most part, Gretsch now really have it down. They didn’t always. I went back and forth with them on the trestle bracing for years, y’know, 15 years ago, when they were first becoming marketable again. Now, they have it together. The Custom Shop is ridiculous, with Steve Stern over there. I think it’s like the second golden age of Gretsch.”

What are the defining spec changes?

The main upgrade, I think, is the TV Jones pickups that he came up with for me

“First of all, I wanted to get the body a little deeper [70mm], just to get a little more resonance out of the guitar. So we went ahead, we got that done. The main upgrade, I think, is the TV Jones pickups that he came up with for me. What happened was, TV had a guitar [of mine] that he was trading pickups in and out of. So I’d be playing it, and eventually I was like, ‘This one Hot Rod guitar sounds better than the rest - what the hell’s going on?’ And then they told me, ‘Well, we’ve been changing pickups on ya.’ Ah, for crying out loud, y’know? But once I’d gotten those pickups… I mean, TV Jones is a mad scientist. He did a great job with those.”

What do you like about those pickups?

“I think he’s messing with the magnets, using a different kind of material. To me, my God, the original TV Jones pickups sounded great. And these sound just like the originals, but I noticed that when I fingerpicked, I could really get a nice clean sound out. And then, when I dug in with a pick, I could really get a nice overdriven sound. That was the main difference I noticed with these signature pickups - they could go from clean to dirty without touching anything.”

I just fingerpick, and just my skin against the string is enough that it gets it nice and clean

Why do you prefer Filter’Tron-style pickups to Dynasonics or DeArmonds?

“I’ve always gotten the best sound out of them. They’re my favourites, of any of them. These new ones that TV came up with, maybe there’s a little more midrange. All I can tell you is, when I’m playing them, when I fingerpick and I want a clean sound, I don’t have to go to the amp and adjust anything. I just fingerpick, and just my skin against the string is enough that it gets it nice and clean. Because, y’know, I play a lot of jazz chords and fingerpicking style, and you want to hear all that stuff - you don’t want a lot of distortion. But you want a little more edge when you’re getting into a solo.”