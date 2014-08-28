Brian Setzer talks dream gear and learning from Chet Atkins

“My very first guitar was a Harmony Rocket. My dad was a labourer and he didn’t have any money, so that was a big deal.

“And the defining moment for me to play the guitar was seeing a picture of The Beatles in a record shop. George - just being a wise-guy - had the neck of his Gretsch across the necks of the other Beatles.

“I’d already heard The Beatles on a jukebox when I was about seven, and I loved it, but my parents weren’t musical and I didn’t know what made that sound. So that’s when I thought, ‘That’s the thing that makes the sound I love.’”