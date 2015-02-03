Brian May Guitars release ukulele

Brian May Guitars has announced a concert model ukulele, designed by the Queen guitar legend himself.

With a body shape reflecting the double cutaway curves of May's iconic Red Special guitar, the antique cherry colour is also a nod to his famous instrument.

The Brian May Uke (usually £225 but currently with a special introductory price of £195 on the Brian May Guitars site) is constructed with sapele back and sides with a spruce top. It's also ready for the stage with an under-saddle piezo pickup and Fishman KULA preamp.

To order or find out more visit www.BrianMayGuitars.co.uk