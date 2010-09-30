Brian Eno: check out new music - 2 Forms Of Anger

Brian Eno's upcoming Warp Records debut, Small Craft On A Milk Sea, will be released 2 November (15 November in the UK), but you can check out one of the tracks, 2 Forms Of Anger, right now.

Ever the pioneer, and somewhat of a traditionalist, Eno is making Small Craft On A Milk Sea available as a CD and high-quality digital download, a Limited Edition Box Set (featuring the 180g heavyweight vinyl and double CD) for £60 and a signed Collectors' Edition Box Set for £250. You can pre-order the album in all formats now.

As for 2 Forms Of Anger, it's a thrill-ride of percussion and dark sonic layers (no surprise there). But what is a little jarring is when the song blasts off into big-time arena rock with some very Edge-like guitars providing the action. (Wonder if it was The Edge? We'll have to look into that.)

Give it a listen: