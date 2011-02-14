Brett Domino covers Prince for Valentine's Day

Fresh from his festive exploits on MusicRadar, Brett Domino has been getting his sexy on to bring you a Valentine's Day cover of Prince's 1979 classic I Feel For You.

This latest effort from Brett and Steven Peavis was produced almost entirely on a Yamaha Piaggero NP-V80 keyboard - the only other instrument involved was a pair of mini maracas.

Our advice? If you haven't yet treated your beloved to a Valentine's gift, just send him or her a link to this. Nothing says 'I love you' quite like two men in bow ties playing a drum solo on a home keyboard.