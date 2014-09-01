Boss reveals RC-1 Loop Station

With its Loop Station series, Boss has a long line in multi-featured loopers, but the RC-1 is its most straightforward and cost-effective stompbox yet, with an RRP of £95.

The RC-1 is designed for recording loops and nothing else, with record, overdub, play/stop and undo/redo functions all achieved using the pedal's single footswitch, housed in the classic Boss compact pedal enclosure.

You get 12 minutes of stereo recording time, with 24 multi-coloured LEDs on the circular loop indicator displaying the current function and loop progress, while you can expand your loop potential with the new FS-7 Dual Footswitch, which allows external control of the stop, clear and undo/redo functions.

The RC-1 will be available in November, with an RRP of £95. See the official Roland website for more information.