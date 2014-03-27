Bombay Bicycle Club talk numbers ones, Afro beat and synth pedals

"Just play along with Fela Kuti records until you know how to do it"

How do you approach the afro-beat style on the guitar?

"I guess just play along with Fela Kuti records until you know how to do it [laughs]. Something like that! It's not just afro-beat, there's an element of funk too: we'd all been in funk bands before Bombay Bicycle Club, so we had a bit of that in our locker.

"For some reason between the ages of thirteen and fifteen at our school, funk music was cool. I don't know why but all the older, cool kids that we looked up to were in funk bands. It was the early to mid-2000s, and quite strange that [funk] should be in vogue!

"Then there's obviously the acoustic album [2010's Flaws]. Quite a lot of people attribute that to me because I come from a family of folk musicians, but until that album I hadn't really explored that way of playing. It was kind of more Jack that was leading the charge to make that album.

We're curious about your folk background [MacColl is the grandson of Ewan MacColl, while Pete Seeger is his great uncle]; were you exposed to much folk music growing up?

"I'd always been surrounded by folk musicians just by design of being the son and grandson of them, but it was something I just had to learn making the album really. I was learning finger picking and claw hammer, and so on.

"And funnily enough I learnt to do them with one of those instructional audio records on how to finger pick that had originally been released on vinyl. And it was actually Pete Seegar that was giving lessons, so it was a strange kind of full circle thing!"