Bogner launches La Grange overdrive/boost effects pedal

In recent years, amp design legend Reinhold Bogner has been bringing the tones of the Uberschall, Shiva and Ecstasy to the floor, and the company's pedal line-up is now set to be bolstered by the La Grange overdrive/boost.

Based on Plexis from the mid-'60s right up to modded '90s incarnations via a three-way gain switch and channel blend (simulating a four-input '67-'69 Plexi), La Grange boasts an independent boost that can be used with or without the pedal's own drive.

A Variac mode engages extra dynamic compression and enhanced harmonics for an EVH-style 'brown sound', while a presence switch and structure switch (tight, loose or in between) further expand the range of tonal options.

Sounds pretty authentic to us. La Grange is available now for $249/£199.